5 leading museums and libraries of Belarus to be united by project “War and Peace. Belarus Remembers”

By the 75th anniversary of the Victory, five leading museums and libraries of the country will be united by the project "War and Peace. Belarus Remember". It is divided into five periods: from the participation of Belarusians in the war of 1812 and the history of the Skobelevs military camp to the life of the pre-war Grodno. The emphasis is on the events of the Great Patriotic War, which are described in the book "Springs of Memory" by Vladimir Likhodedov. By the way, it is his military collection that will collect all the puzzles of the exhibition. The historical chain of bloody events will be shown through photographs, lithographs and documents. The State Museum of Yakub Kolas will open the exposition today.



In May, the objects of the exhibition will be combined into one large-scale exhibition; the National Library of Belarus will host it. Experts and writers from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Germany will deliver their collections. Exhibits will also be shown abroad.



