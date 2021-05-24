5th day of X-Factor Belarus auditions held in "Minsk" concert hall

Sixty singers and charismatic people gathered around the venue an hour before the auditions. There are not only people from Minsk, but also participants from Gomel, Brest, Osipovichi. 4 more days of auditions will be held in Minsk. By the way, online registration for the pre-casting has already closed. But you can come without registration and fill out a questionnaire on the spot. Everyone has a chance to be on the final list of 300 TV castings. The shooting will begin in August at "Belarusfilm" pavilions.