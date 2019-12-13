R. Golovchenko: Belarus determined to develop regional integration

Belarus is determined to develop the regional integration. This was stated by the Prime Minister of our country at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government. The meeting was held via video link. According to Roman Golovchenko, the protection mechanisms and search for footholds of integration should be in the area of special attention. Thus, the established free trade zone for goods provides favorable conditions for development of the CIS economies. The next step is free trade in services. The work on the draft agreement has already lasted for 9 years. The document is extremely important because, according to statistics, free trade in services accounts for 2/3 of GDP in developed countries. The agreement can be signed next May at the next Council meeting. Nur-Sultan will be the place of the meeting of the CIS heads of government.