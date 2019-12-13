3.42 RUB
R. Golovchenko: Belarus will do its utmost to prevent "brain drain"
Belarus will do its utmostto prevent "brain drain". This was announced December 2 by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in the House of Representatives. Significant efforts will be made to reduce the outflow of the population and especially young people. They provide for a comprehensive adjustment of the legislation on migration. In addition, the government will work to stimulate the inflow of highly qualified foreign personnel to Belarus. Changes are being prepared to maintain the stability of pension, stimulate small businesses in the regions, reduce state interference in the activities of economic entities, and gradually increase the base rate for state employees.
