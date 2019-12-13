Employees of Belarusian companies openly say that restrictions hit ordinary people first and foremost

Belarusians are speaking out against the sanctions imposed by the European Union. More than five thousand employees of enterprises from all regions of the country and spheres of economy say openly that the restrictions first of all hit the ordinary people. Such measures are absolutely illegal and violate one of the fundamental human rights - the right to labor. Belarusians are ready to defend this right. The Federation of Trade Unions has become a platform that unites those who are tired of silence and ready to defend their position. Thousands of people's opinions on the sanctions policy of the West have been collected on the Internet portal of the national trade union center. All of them are included in more than 30 hours of video, which is now being sent to politicians in the countries of the European Union.

