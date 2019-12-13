3.42 RUB
Mass media and cultural workers receive state awards and Presidential Letters of Gratitude
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree and order, according to which workers of the media and culture were awarded medals and letters of thanks of the President of Belarus. This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The Medal of Francysk Skaryna was conferred upon head of department for covering the activity of the President of Belarus of Belarusian Telegraph Agency Vladimir Matveev, head of cultural news department of the main directorate of the National State Television and Radio Company Mikhail Revutski, soloist of the National Academic-Television and Radio Company Mikhail Saveliev and head of the department for covering the activity of the President of Belarus Mikhail Saveliev.
An official letter of thanks of the President was given to eight journalists for their significant personal contribution to the implementation of the state information policy, their high professionalism, objective and comprehensive coverage of social, political and socio-cultural life of the country.
Three employees of the main directorate of the Television News Agency of the National State Television and Radio Company received Comndations of the President: Anastasia Benedisyuk, head of the reporters' department, Ilona Krasutskaya, deputy head of the political correspondents' department, and Irina Yakovleva, head of the editorial department.
The official thanks also went to Svetlana Knutova, deputy director of the news broadcasting department of the Second National TV Channel, Tatiana Rudakovskaya, director of the morning broadcasting department of the channel, Natalia Yeremich, head of the department of support and development of the Internet resources at the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.
