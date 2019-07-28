The share of trade in Belarus’s GDP is more than 9.5%. Today the trade workers celebrate their professional holiday. In the first half of the year, retail turnover increased significantly in our country, which means that Belarusians began to buy more goods. The number of shops, trade centers also increases, many retail outlets open. Belarusian brands compete on a par with foreign ones.



But there are not enough shops in villages and small towns. Since 2018, after the preferences came into force, according to the 345 Decree “On trade, catering and consumer services”, more than 400 shops and 80 cafes have opened in the country.



