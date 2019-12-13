PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Workers of home front of Great Patriotic War to be equated to veterans - draft law finalized in Belarus

Workers of the home front of the Great Patriotic War will be equated to veterans. Now the draft law is being finalized. After its adoption, the monthly supplementary payments to the pension for this category will grow 2 times. Russia has taken Russia as an example, where such norms are already in force. This was told by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Marina Artemenko during a press conference.

There are about 1,100 veterans in Belarus today, as well as about 7,300 - victims and prisoners of concentration camps. They are surrounded by all kinds of social support measures: from free medicines to health improvement in sanatoriums once a year and dental prosthetics.

Such monitoring of the needs of veterans, in addition to other social benefits and guarantees, the Ministry of Labor will conduct throughout the year.

