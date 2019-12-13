Work of nephrologists and transplantologists of Belarus discussed at the scientific and practical conference

Belarus has secured a high 8th place in the world by the number of kidney transplants. More than five thousand kidney transplant surgeries have been performed in the country over the past 52 years. The results of the work of our nephrologists and transplantologists have been summed up today at a scientific and practical conference in Nesvizh. Every year, up to 380 kidney transplant surgeries are performed in Belarus. Approximately 15% of the patients are foreigners. The number of Belarusians on the waiting list is decreasing year by year. At the moment there are 280 of them. The kidney transplantation is done in all regional centers. Our doctors actively cooperate with colleagues from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. Belarusians first transplanted kidneys to children in Astana and Bishkek 10 years ago. Now 60 operations have already been performed as part of master classes.



The renowned specialists from Italy, Great Britain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands took part in the event. For the first time in 16 years, the conference was held outside Minsk. Nesvizh Castle has been chosen on the occasion of the anniversary. The conference is timed to the 100th anniversary of Nikolai Savchenko, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The famous Belarusian urologist, doctor of medical sciences performed the first kidney transplantation in our country 52 years ago.



