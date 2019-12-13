President discusses work of healthcare under conditions of COVID-19 during working trip to Vitebsk Region

The issue of treating and saving people is the most important one. The main thing is to save a person's life. While being in Vitebsk, the head of state visited the regional maternity hospital, where expectant mothers with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID are assisted, to personally make sure that the most vulnerable patients receive high-class medical care. Doctors do everything to ensure that every baby is born healthy.

Alexander Lukashenko took part in a meeting of the regional headquarters on countering coronavirus infection in the region. The situation, as elsewhere in the world, is not easy, but in Belarus it is precisely controlled. Invaluable experience has been gained, there is an understanding of how to act upon admission of patients, there is no shortage of the necessary medical equipment, there is enough personal protective equipment and medicine. Back in spring, the reliance on local authorities as support centers, where they quickly and precisely make decisions necessary for the region, has proven its effectiveness.