On November 10-11, 2026, the talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi. Moscow and Washington also discussed European security issues, however, the representatives of the European Union were not present at the negotiating table.

Why and when they might appear was discussed in a question by Sergei Rachkov, Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, in the Spotlight Interview on First Information Channel.

"The Europeans are eager to get to the negotiating table, although they have relegated themselves to the sidelines of the negotiating process, if not history. In my opinion, at this stage, the issue of European representation at the negotiating table is not in sight," the source said.

It's worth noting that US Special Peace Envoy Jared Kushner ironically suggested that the Europeans first decide on the person who will sit at the negotiating table and only then discuss the necessary topic. Opinions in Europe are currently mixed. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed a desire to lead the talks and represent the European Union, but Finland and Norway have beaten him to the punch, holding their first telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

quote Europe has its own interests, but it is not yet ready to pursue a peaceful resolution Sergei Rachkov

While the Abu Dhabi talks were underway, logistics exercises were launched in Europe, and the military openly stated that they were practicing the deployment of European troops to Ukrainian territory in the event of a ceasefire.

"Europe has gone too far in this conflict. It's not just supporting it; it's participating, funding Ukrainian governments, providing weapons, and providing intelligence, psychological, and information support. Europe needs to simultaneously save face and financial investments in Ukraine. But the key issue is that the West is seeking to inflict, if not defeat, then significant damage on the Russian Federation," the Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus asserts.

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