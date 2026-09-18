Rachkov on Coale-Lukashenko talks: There are no immediate major results in big-league politics

On September 15, 2026, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko met with John Coale, the U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus.

The U.S. side was represented by a sizable delegation, while the Belarusian side was represented by KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel and Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

The visit of U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Minsk demonstrates that there has been no hiatus in the dialogue between Belarus and the United States. The parties worked on the agreements reached during the previous stage of talks. This time, the U.S. delegation was larger, prompting the Belarusian leader to include the Prime Minister and the head of the security service in the negotiating process.

"This indicates that the parties have already identified certain things in common and that the dialogue has acquired a level of specificity that needs to be advanced toward a concrete outcome. The topic of potash fertilizers did not arise by chance; the President commented on this matter just recently, fully aware of what would be discussed with the American side," Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus noted in the Spotlight Interview.

Indeed, this issue is significant for Belarus. Potash fertilizers are a highly liquid commodity. The US has expressed a desire for additional supplies, though it would seem they first need to get in line and pay for previous shipments. "Judging by the comments and the special envoy's response, the American side has grasped the validity of these demands and the underlying message. Economic realities cannot be ignored: if you receive the goods, you must pay for them," Rachkov stated.

The unfreezing of Belarus's financial assets was also addressed during the talks. Lifting restrictions on the use of these funds—amounting to nearly $45 million—will send a positive signal to other American and European banks as well. "In big-league politics, there are no instant, major results. Even the mere indication that assets have been or will be 'unfrozen' represents a significant step and a signal to all players," Sergei Rachkov summarized.

Main photo: president.gov.by