Rachkov: We must not allow the countries of the West to rewrite the history of the Great Patriotic War
The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on International Affairs and National Security, member of the Standing Committee of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS on Political Affairs and International Cooperation Sergei Rachkov took part in a meeting of the IPA Standing Committee. The event took place on the margins of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS member states in Bishkek.
The meeting focused on the issues of cooperation of the Assembly with international partner organizations and the results of key international events. They summed up results of the events of international parliamentary organizations: the IX Summit of the Presidents of Parliaments of the "Group of Twenty", the events of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office. The issues of coordination of actions of the parliamentary delegations of the CIS countries in the work of these organizations were discussed as well.
The Russian side presented information on the CIS participation in the patriotic cultural and educational project "Memory Train". Sergey Rachkov informed his colleagues about the participation of Belarusian schoolchildren in this unique project and the importance of its further development.
The members of the CIS IPA Standing Commission on Political Affairs and International Cooperation held consultations on the inadmissibility of the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. The senator appealed to the members of the IPA CIS Standing Committee with a call to join efforts in countering revisionism and falsification of history, the aggravating policy of denying the heroic victory of the Soviet people over fascism, preventing the spread of neo-fascist ideas.
