Rachkov: Food crisis may also cause migration crisis

The participants of the session of the Commission for International Affairs, Migration Policy and Relations with Compatriots of the Parliamentary Assembly have considered the implementation of the Concept of Migration Policy of the Union State of Belarus and Russia as well as discussed the interaction between the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia and the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO. A global food crisis is expected; it may also cause a migration crisis. This is the pinion of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly on International Affairs and National Security.



Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:



Of course, our concern is related in general to the situation in the world and the expectation of a migration crisis, which will be caused by the food crisis, and you are all watching this. Those agreements made in Turkey are not implemented. The food exported from Ukraine goes not to Africa or to the developing countries that need it most, but to Europe, to North America. Therefore, the population of Africa will again tend to Europe, and the experience of our country in 2021 has shown that routes may pass not only through the southern European countries, but also through the Republic of Belarus.



Sergei Rachkov stressed that last year's migration crisis was caused by many factors, including the actions of the collective West, which used it to put pressure on Belarus, nevertheless our country has honorably come out of this situation and made the right conclusions.



