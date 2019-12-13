Radicals of the Belarusian opposition prepare to cause bloody events with the participation of people who will come out to the "peaceful" protest. We are talking about the core, which is controlled by Karach, Makar and Prokopiev. Using the protest crowd that settled in Kiev, a coalition was formed aimed at a bloody development of events with the participation of both protesters and security officials. A certain "X Day" will be cloaked as a peaceful march. But it will be a stage for carrying out a radical operation called "Another process". Those who go on the march will become a consumable resource for provoking a bloody event with multiple victims.



That is why the leaders of the protest from both Vilnius and Warsaw on the eve of Freedom Day try to avoid calls to the street, as they are afraid to take responsibility for the outcomes to which Belarusian radicals from Kiev will strive. The latter declare their readiness to unleash even a civil war.