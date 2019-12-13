Radiy Khabirov: We need a direct service “Ufa – Minsk”

We need a direct service from Ufa to Minsk. The head of the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia), Radiy Khabirov, stated this in an exclusive interview with Maria Petrashko in the project “Midnight Run”.



The head of the Republic said that they were working on it now with their colleagues from Belarus, because there is no direct service right now. It existed, but it was suspended. As he also stated, if we do that, the traffic will go faster.



According to him, now it is important to develop tourism. Radiy Khabirov said that the situation itself throws us towards each other. First of all, Belarus is attractive. It is beautiful. There are historical monuments and issues of patriotic education. Bashkortostan is a very attractive land, it is interesting with its nature, its health resorts.



As he concluded, on May 12, a large group of travel organizers from Bashkortostan visited Belarus, they held a number of meetings with Belarusian ones. So we are in the process of networking.



