To dismember Russia and occupy Belarus - the West talks increasingly open about its further plans
To dismember Russia and occupy Belarus. The West is increasingly openly speaking about further plans and the usefulness of their investments in the theater of military operations in Ukraine. The disruption of the regional security architecture did not happen by coincidence. Specific people and states are behind these processes. The emergence of a new world order is now proclaimed by the leading thinkers of our time.
It existed for some time in the European part, one way or another. But it was the denunciation of the fundamental documents that led to chaos and escalation in our region.
"German soldiers are again going eastward as part of the troops of collective Europe." It is hard to be indifferent to such headlines in the Western press. We often talk about the criminal expansion of NATO and the fact that the Soviet Union was deceived and the West violated the gentleman's agreement. Unfortunately, there is almost nothing to confirm its existence. But there is a much more vivid example of NATO expansion to the east of Europe with ironclad facts.
The European security architecture for a long time was based on the pillars - agreements between the USSR and the USA. Everything worked like clockwork until the White House decided that they were too tight.
