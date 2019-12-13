PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Expenses for road maintenance and repair in Belarus to be doubled

Expenses for maintenance, repair and construction of roads in Belarus will be doubled this year. The total amount will exceed Br1.5 billion, while last year's figure was about Br687 million, follows from the data of the Ministry of Finance.

The fund is expected to be replenished not only by toll roads and transportation tax. There will also be revenues from foreign carriers' fees for permits to travel through the Belarusian territory.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All