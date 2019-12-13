List of main tasks of the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus expanded

Additional areas of activity for the Development Bank will be the tasks of participation in the implementation of projects, programs and activities in the field of digital development; financial and economic assessment, determination of the financing structure, monitoring and support of the implementation of the most significant investment projects for the state.

In addition, along with the existing support of small and medium-sized businesses in the form of providing resources to banks and leasing organizations, the Development Bank is introducing new tools to support this segment of economic entities. In particular, the Development Bank will have opportunities to issue bank guarantees to secure the sureties of legal entities provided as collateral for the fulfillment of obligations of small and medium-sized businesses to repay their loans and other obligations, as well as to participate in the implementation of new instruments and mechanisms for supporting small and medium-sized businesses in accordance with the decisions of the Government of the Republic of Belarus.