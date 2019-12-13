3.42 RUB
Expansion of the barrier-free space in Minsk Region discussed during on-site seminar
Accessible environment means comfort for everyone! The expansion of the barrier-free space in the Minsk region was discussed during an outreach seminar. The meeting brought together heads of relevant agencies from all the districts. Tactile tiles and ramps, lifting mechanisms and road markings and other inclusive elements were considered not only on the example of the housing stock: the transport and social infrastructure facilities were studied as well.
