Advantages of Belarusian digital ruble for business, state and population

New opportunities for settlements, including international ones. Belarus plans to launch a digital ruble. Like cashless money, digital currency makes remote payments and online settlements possible. On the other hand, like cash, it can be used offline in the absence of access to the Internet.

In other words, the digital Belarusian ruble is a legal tender, performs all the functions of money, is issued by the National Bank, and digital settlements are treated as non-cash. At the same time, the digital ruble has the same value with cash and non-cash ruble and changes one to one.

The advantages of digital currency are no tie to a single bank, transparent tariff policy, increased speed of cross-border transactions, a high level of safety of money and the development of payment services and financial instruments on smart contacts. The digitalization will be introduced in three stages. The full-fledged work already in 2026.

The digital ruble is the third form of money on a par with cash and non-cash. Each ruble has its own digital code and unique number. It is planned that the first settlements will take place at the end of 2025 between legal entities, and in early 2026 this technology will be available for individuals.