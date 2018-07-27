General Prosecutor's Office to consider giving military cemeteries status of historical-memorial burial places

The General Prosecutor's Office is considering the issue of giving military cemeteries the status of historical-memorial burial places. Currently, the issue is now being discussed at the Minsk City Executive Committee. The initiative concerns burial places in the city, including the cemeteries Military and Eastern. According to experts, this can be an additional measure to protect the city’s cultural heritage sites. Also, following the proposal of the General Prosecutor's Office, the Council of Ministers is working on regulations for the maintenance and improvement of burial places.

Anzhelika Kurchak, the Head of the Information Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus: "Within the framework of the work carried out, including addressing the President’s order, the Prosecutor General's Office sent the acts of the prosecutor's supervision to the Ministry of Culture and the Minsk City Executive Committee. Their goal is to ensure sanitary and epidemiological requirements are met and to carry out the improvement and restoration of the historical and cultural heritage sites in accordance with the requirements of the legislation, as well as to organize work on the reconstruction and restoration of burial places to preserve their historical, cultural and spiritual character."