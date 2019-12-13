Philatelist's paradise: North Korean stamps exhibited in Vitebsk

About eight hundred miniature exhibits from the collections of the Museum of Korean Postal Stamps in Pyongyang are exhibited in Vitebsk. These stamps have been issued over the past fifty years and reflect the important moments in North Korea’s life: from politics to space conquest. The exhibition is organized with the support of the Embassy of the DPRK in Belarus. A year ago it was exhibited in Minsk and had a great success.



The first postal stamps in DPRK were issued in the middle of the 20th century to commemorate the establishment of a postal service. But still for philatelists from all over the world it is a great luck to get a stamp from North Korea.



