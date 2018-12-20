Conversation about future of country held in House of Representatives

Deputies completed the work of the autumn session. They talked about the growth reserves of the industry by 4.5 percent next year. This is possible due to commissioning of all the capacities of modernized woodworking, engineering and light industry enterprises. In addition, attention was drawn to the losses from Russia’s tax maneuver and how it will affect the economy of the Belarusian oil refineries. This issue, as noted by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko, is key for the Government and relevant ministries in negotiations with the Russian side.