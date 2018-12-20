3.42 RUB
Conversation about future of country held in House of Representatives
Deputies completed the work of the autumn session. They talked about the growth reserves of the industry by 4.5 percent next year. This is possible due to commissioning of all the capacities of modernized woodworking, engineering and light industry enterprises. In addition, attention was drawn to the losses from Russia’s tax maneuver and how it will affect the economy of the Belarusian oil refineries. This issue, as noted by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko, is key for the Government and relevant ministries in negotiations with the Russian side.
During the joint session of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic, the Deputy Prime Minister informed that the Russian tax maneuver could lead to an increase in retail prices for oil products by an average of 5 to 7 percent.
