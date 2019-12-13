President visits hospital in Minsk - monitoring of medical institutions does not stop

The treatment of patients with coronavirus, the COVID vaccine, as well as warm words of gratitude to the doctors! All this was heard today in the 4th Minsk hospital. The country has developed a good system for combating coronavirus and it is important to keep it. Organizational issues were in the center of attention, such as the equipment of clinics with everything necessary. Simple human support is equally important for those who are sick. Once again, the President reminded that it is important not to forget about other diseases because of the pandemic, these patients need no less treatment and attention from doctors. As for the prospects for treatment and prevention of coronavirus infection, three main options are now under consideration: purchase of a Russian vaccine, organization of its production in Belarus from a Russian strain, or development of its own drug.



"I came to you unexpectedly: I wanted to see how you work. Only yesterday evening I said that I would come to you," the President noted. He thanked the doctors for their patience and perseverance while working in such difficult conditions. "Thank you very much for what you are doing. If you need something, even some personal problems, please contact us, we will try to help."



