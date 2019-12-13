Amount of family capital increased significantly in Belarus

The amount of the family capital in Belarus was indexed in 2023, reports Sputnik. The size of this assistance from the state this year has increased by 15.2% more than ever.

The family capital program has been operating in Belarus since 2015. Then, when giving birth or adopting a third and subsequent children, parents were entitled to $10 thousand. In 2020, the President prolonged the program for another five years. Some important innovations appeared as well.

Payments are now calculated in Belarusian rubles: the amount is annually indexed according to the inflation rate. In addition, an opportunity appeared to use family capital ahead of schedule: to improve the living conditions of a large family (construction, reconstruction or purchase of an apartment, repayment of debts on housing loans), as well as to study at public universities and colleges and to pay for medical services.