3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Amount of family capital increased significantly in Belarus
The amount of the family capital in Belarus was indexed in 2023, reports Sputnik. The size of this assistance from the state this year has increased by 15.2% more than ever.
The family capital program has been operating in Belarus since 2015. Then, when giving birth or adopting a third and subsequent children, parents were entitled to $10 thousand. In 2020, the President prolonged the program for another five years. Some important innovations appeared as well.
Payments are now calculated in Belarusian rubles: the amount is annually indexed according to the inflation rate. In addition, an opportunity appeared to use family capital ahead of schedule: to improve the living conditions of a large family (construction, reconstruction or purchase of an apartment, repayment of debts on housing loans), as well as to study at public universities and colleges and to pay for medical services.
In 2020 the family capital amounted to Br22.5 thousand, in 2021 to Br23,737.5 thousand, in 2022 to Br25,995.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All