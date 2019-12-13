PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Fakes of excessive violence by security forces during so-called "peaceful actions" denounced

Human life and health are above everything else. Belarus has faced unprecedented pressure on the information field. A number of fakes on the excessive violence by security forces during the so-called "peaceful actions" was spread in Minsk. The stories in individual telegram channels continue to multiply until now. And the authenticity of such materials is not verified (video).

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All