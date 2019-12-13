3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Fakes of excessive violence by security forces during so-called "peaceful actions" denounced
Human life and health are above everything else. Belarus has faced unprecedented pressure on the information field. A number of fakes on the excessive violence by security forces during the so-called "peaceful actions" was spread in Minsk. The stories in individual telegram channels continue to multiply until now. And the authenticity of such materials is not verified (video).
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All