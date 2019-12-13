Set of measures to support tourism developed

To support the tourism sector, a regulatory document has been developed that should allow the industry to stay afloat and support a system that has been built for many years and is successfully functioning. The Ministry of Sport discussed support for the tourism business in the new conditions that have developed on the planet this year. The issue is very important, as in our country about 40 thousand citizens are employed in this field. According to experts, tourism will be the last to emerge from the crisis. However, the necessary measures are already being taken in Belarus.



