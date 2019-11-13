3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Austria to invest into 5G development in Belarus
Austria and Belarus signed a declaration in Vienna to strengthen cooperation in information and communication technologies and the development of 5G technology. A1 has been working in this field for a long time and is ready to invest significant funds in the development of 5G in Belarus, to undertake obligations to cover cities and villages, ensuring the same quality of communication at the same price level.
Thomas Arnoldner, Chief Executive Officer of A1 Telekom Austria Group: “Austria is already one of the first in the world in 5G technology, and Belarus can reach the same level. We are ready to continue investing in Belarus. We believe that this will accelerate the development of such fields as IT, telecommunication services."
The Government of Belarus is considering options for building new-generation network and is exploring the relevant proposals.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All