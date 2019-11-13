Austria to invest into 5G development in Belarus

Austria and Belarus signed a declaration in Vienna to strengthen cooperation in information and communication technologies and the development of 5G technology. A1 has been working in this field for a long time and is ready to invest significant funds in the development of 5G in Belarus, to undertake obligations to cover cities and villages, ensuring the same quality of communication at the same price level.



Thomas Arnoldner, Chief Executive Officer of A1 Telekom Austria Group: “Austria is already one of the first in the world in 5G technology, and Belarus can reach the same level. We are ready to continue investing in Belarus. We believe that this will accelerate the development of such fields as IT, telecommunication services."



The Government of Belarus is considering options for building new-generation network and is exploring the relevant proposals.



