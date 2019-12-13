3.42 RUB
Readiness for school year, accessibility, practice-oriented and patriotic education - Development of national education system addressed by President
On the eve of the Knowledge Day, the Head of State traditionally discusses readiness to the school year. This time the format has changed - Alexander Lukashenko invited a wider circle of persons responsible for education. Those who, as they say, know the system from the inside. At the beginning of the year the Educational Code and the rules of admission to universities and technical colleges were substantially corrected. The admission campaign was held in a renewed format.
Nevertheless, the main innovations, such as the combination of the centralized test and the final exams, are planned to begin in 2023.
The President gave a number of instructions; to ensure the availability of pre-school education, to update curriculums and textbooks, to develop new approaches to the final certification of students, relieve teachers of their non-relevant functions, expand the targeted training, enhance practice-oriented training of specialists and patriotic education of young people.
