Housing construction and new jobs given high priority during development of southeast of Mogilev Region

The development of the southeast of Mogilev Region is under special control. The 235th Presidential Decree managed to breathe life into many parts of the region. Among the norms are preferences for business in the form of reduced taxes. As a result, one has an opportunity to invest the income received in the expansion of production and wages. The standard of living of people has become much higher. The main provisions of the document are extended by the 177th decree "On measures for the development of the south-eastern part of Mogilev Region". The document contains new preferences for business and housing, improving the living standards of people affected by the Chernobyl NPP accident.



The new program also provides for a new form of state support for investment projects in the southeast. In fact, the region will become one big pilot project for the country. Entrepreneurs will benefit from unprecedented preferences.



And residents of the southeastern region will have an opportunity to buy rental housing for only 10% of its value. But, you need to live in the area for at least 10 years. There is another option - you can purchase unclaimed housing. To do this, living in the area for only three years is required.