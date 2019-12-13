3.42 RUB
Experts' reactions to disclosing report of Belarusian Foreign Ministry
The report of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on human rights violations in the West has caused a real resonance in the society. The discrediting facts cast doubt on the "benevolent intentions" of the European Union. Many political experts have already noted the importance of the revelations for the awareness of the double standards of the West.
Unfortunately, our friends in Washington and Brussels have forgotten that there are no more colonies in the territory of modern Europe. And a policy of double standards is pursued against the sovereign state (the UN founding country) - Belarus, which received this right because we lost every third citizen defending the peaceful sky over Europe.
