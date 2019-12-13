3.39 RUB
Foreign Ministry's reaction to G7 statements on Belarus
Belarus is a sovereign country, so we will decide for ourselves when and what election campaign to hold in our country. That was the Foreign Ministry's response to the advice to Minsk voiced by a group of G7 foreign ministers - we do not need any appeals or instructions from the outside.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also reminded that all of the elections in our country were internationally monitored. And if some international structures were unable to organize their work having our invitation, there is no need to try to shift the blame, stressed the Foreign Ministry.
