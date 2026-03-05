Realizing boldest ideas – Belarus improved its system for rewarding talented youth

Our country has created all the conditions to help young Belarusians find their path and thrive as professionals. We have truly talented and gifted youth who bring glory to our country, including at international Olympiads, competitions, and conferences.

Over 45,000 young people have been awarded laureates and scholarships by the special fund of the President of Belarus over the 30 years of its operation. Many of them are now making a significant contribution to the development of their homeland.

Yesterday, the Head of State signed a decree on improving the system for rewarding talented youth, young scientists, and providing presidential grants.

A solution for the future: the system for rewarding talented youth has been improved.

Learning is light, and for Belarusian youth, it is also a reliable support for the state. Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree improving the system for supporting gifted students and young scientists. The document retains all types of incentives, but also introduces a number of important innovations, including the creation of a unified republican council headed by NAS Chairman Vladimir Karanik. The amounts of scholarships for technical specialties have also been revised.

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"A decision was made to consolidate this work of grant support for both new projects and gifted youth into a single system, so that we can provide support to our talented young Belarusians from their school years to their significant scientific achievements and the realization of their boldest ideas. If a significant scientific project is developed at a state scientific institution with grant support from the state and the President, it is clear who owns the intellectual property rights—that institution. Once this is regulated, various options are possible. If a scientist wishes to commercialize their development themselves, we understand how much it cost the state and how much these rights are worth. And we enter into an agreement with them that they promote their project while respecting the state's interests, ensuring that the funds spent on the development are returned to the budget."

Furthermore, the approaches to awarding such scholarships have been streamlined. Thus, in the second semester of the 2025/26 academic year, the stipend for students with a 9-10 grade point average in technical specialties at BSTU will increase from 257 to 300 Belarusian rubles, and at BSU, from 334 to 390 Belarusian rubles.

Alexander Bakhanovich, First Deputy Minister of Education of Belarus:

"This will most significantly impact high-achieving students in technical specialties. Because these are the students who will, in the very near future, ensure the technological sovereignty and industrial development of our country. We understand perfectly well that the database and the information it contains must be as effective as possible for both the students included in these databases and for our country's economy. These databases should become a kind of ticket to life. If they are schoolchildren, then for studying at our colleges and universities. If they are already students, then for sending them to work at our most advanced innovative enterprises and organizations."

It's important to note that this innovation will not reduce the amount of targeted support for young scientists.

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"All the standards established in the activities of the President's special funds to support gifted and talented youth will be preserved and expanded. I believe that every young person pursuing an education and dreaming of pursuing research will feel the state's support, even from their school years, and will realize that this is a priority area of activity in our country."