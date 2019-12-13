Real story of a girl, whose blood was taken by Nazis, presented at Museum of Memory in Khatyn

The Museum of Memory in the Khatyn memorial complex has an exhibit of a wartime apartment. There you can get familiar with a story of Maruk family and a girl named Allochka, who tells her story, how she was in kindergarten, how they were abandoned by the teachers, how her mother didn't find her, says director of the Belarusian Union of Artists Yulia Anatskaya. How they were taken by the Germans, how they took her blood. And this is the real story. As an adult, she wrote a letter to the editorial office. Visitors will have a chance to hear this story.