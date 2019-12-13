PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Children from Donbass and Jordan invited to New Year celebrations in Palace of Independence

Palace of Independence gives children holidays. Contests, performances and presents are waiting for the little participants. The tradition to give children positive emotions is an instruction of the President. Children from Brest, Grodno and Gomel regions, as well as Minsk, who need a particularly warm attitude, are in the heart of the country.

Children from Donbass and Jordan joined the Belarusian peers for the New Year's celebration as part of the "Our Children" charity event.

By tradition, participants in the New Year celebrations are presented with gifts from the head of state. In backpacks, except for candy and souvenirs, honey and juice from the Presidential farmstead.

The festive events for the youngest children in the charity event "Our Children" continue

