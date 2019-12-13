PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexander Lukashenko's speech at People’s Congress causes huge response in social networks

Alexander Lukashenko's speech at the People’s Congress has caused a huge response in the social networks of the TV News Agency. Thousands of views, hundreds of likes and comments in a short time speak about the explosive reaction of Internet users to the President's speech.

People express their support for the Belarusian leader, noting his confidence and wisdom in decision-making.

