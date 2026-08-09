Record Heat, Then the Storms: How Belarus Survived Extreme Summer 2026

Belarus has just lived through a full-blown weather thriller, and August is only half over.

This week the country set a new August temperature record. The south bore the brunt. In Mozyr, thermometers climbed to 40.3 degrees Celsius — the hottest reading of the month and just one-tenth short of the all-time national high of 40.4 degrees registered in Pinsk on June 29. Extreme heat was recorded at 21 meteorological stations across Brest, Gomel and southern Minsk regions. A red-level danger warning blanketed the country.

The heat did not stop at the air. Water temperatures soared too. The Soligorsk Reservoir hit 26 degrees. Minsk Sea and Chigirinskoye Reservoir followed close behind. Rivers dropped by one to eleven centimeters a day. On the navigable stretches of the Western Dvina, Neman, Berezina, Sozh, Dnieper and Pripyat, water levels fell so low that river traffic is now restricted.

Belarusians adapted the usual way: they headed for the water. That brought its own risks. Since the start of the bathing season, 117 people have drowned — nine of them children. Another 150 were rescued, including 51 children. Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the OSVOD water-rescue service report the same recurring violations: unsupervised children, swimming beyond the buoys, and alcohol. “Water does not forgive mistakes,” officials keep repeating. The price, they note, is a life.

Doctors issued the standard warnings. Stay out of direct sun. Wear a hat. Drink water. Children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses are most at risk of heat stroke, sunstroke or severe burns. If weakness, nausea or rapid heartbeat appears, move the person into shade, give cool water or strong tea, and call a doctor if symptoms persist.

Foresters worked around the clock. In every forestry enterprise the “hot season” is literal. The Borovlyansky special forestry, responsible for more than 20,000 hectares, relies on automated cameras and a full fire-chemical station stocked with tankers and backpack extinguishers. The system is designed for exactly this kind of weather.

Then the script flipped. The heat dome collapsed into a series of violent storms. Streets became rivers. Trees snapped. Power lines went down. Thousands of households across Minsk, Grodno, Vitebsk and Gomel regions were left without electricity. Rescue crews, utility workers and foresters switched immediately from heat mode to storm mode and began clearing the damage.

The World Meteorological Organization expects extreme heat to persist across much of the planet through August and into October, bringing more droughts and disasters — especially in Africa, southern Europe, the Arabian Peninsula and island states. For Belarus the forecast is milder: warm, mostly comfortable weather with occasional short thunderstorms.

August, it seems, is not finished yet.