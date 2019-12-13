3.42 RUB
Belarus referendum recognized valid: almost 53% of citizens cast their votes
The referendum in Belarus has been recognized valid, as Chairman of the Central Commission of Belarus for Elections and National Referendums Igor Karpenko stated.
The voter turnout was 52.85% at 12:00.
Brest Region - 52.12%.
Vitebsk Region - 56.19%
Gomel Region – 58.27%
Grodno Region- 52.39%
Minsk Region- 52.98%
Mogilev Region – 56.23%
Minsk - 44.71%.
