"The plan, so to speak, has not been fully accepted by Zelensky and the European Union as a kind of starting point from which to conduct the peace settlement process in Ukraine. Trump called his plan a roadmap, while president Putin described it as a list of issues that need to be discussed to reach a solution that would primarily satisfy Russia, because Russia is winning this conflict and will achieve its goals either through military means or diplomatically. What is happening now? Zelensky, as always, is opposed. The 'Washington Post' publishes excerpts from an updated plan, which states that Ukraine will join the EU in 2027, and perhaps NATO later, maintain an army of 800,000 troops, and receive reparations from Russia. In reality, Zelensky’s plan and Europe’s plan are nothing but an ultimatum, implying that Russia has capitulated. But that’s not the case. Everyone understands this. By the way, Trump said in interviews with CNN and Politico that Zelensky’s position is weak."