Regional forum "Berestye Dialogue" dedicated to National Unity Day

The historical past in many respects has determined our present. Thanks to reunification of Western Belarus with the BSSR in September 1939, the republic has made a colossal civilizational leap. Experts talked about it during the third regional forum "Berestye Dialogue" timed to the National Unity Day and was attended by representatives of public associations, mass media, heads of Brest enterprises and organizations. Historians and analysts presented their evaluation of the events that took place more than 80 years ago and spoke about the significance of the new state holiday for each Belarusian.



