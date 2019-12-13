3.43 RUB
Recommendations for vaccination against COVID-19 in pregnant women
The Ministry of Health has developed recommendations for vaccination campaign against COVID - during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. Specialists draw attention to the fact that it is better to vaccinate people regardless of the term of pregnancy after consulting the doctor and in the absence of contraindications. However, they advise the vaccination of people of the reproductive age at the stage of pregnancy planning, including in preparation for infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technology.
