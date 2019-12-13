3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Record amount of forestry equipment upgraded in Belarus
The Head of Production and Sales Department of the Ministry of Forestry Andrei Matskevich told about the upgrading of harvesting equipment during the ministry board meeting, reported in the press service of the Ministry of Forestry.
Andrei Matskevich said that the main share of the equipment renewal and build-up work was done in 2021 due to the good financial condition. "If earlier we used to upgrade 20-30 units of the equipment per year, in 2021 we added about 80 harvesters and 50 forwarders. As for other machinery, the department buys it in necessary quantities," he noted.
The head of the department also added that there are 4.3 units of harvesters and 4.1 units of forwarders per one timber enterprise, 9 assortment trucks and about 13 units of load-handling equipment. "We have already reached the optimal number of assortment of log trucks and loading-transport equipment; it only needs to be maintained and upgraded. There is no sense to increase it, because the production objectives of the industry are successfully met with the current amount," he concluded.
During the meeting we also considered the issue of forestry machinery efficiency at the local level.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All