Record amount of forestry equipment upgraded in Belarus

The Head of Production and Sales Department of the Ministry of Forestry Andrei Matskevich told about the upgrading of harvesting equipment during the ministry board meeting, reported in the press service of the Ministry of Forestry.



Andrei Matskevich said that the main share of the equipment renewal and build-up work was done in 2021 due to the good financial condition. "If earlier we used to upgrade 20-30 units of the equipment per year, in 2021 we added about 80 harvesters and 50 forwarders. As for other machinery, the department buys it in necessary quantities," he noted.



The head of the department also added that there are 4.3 units of harvesters and 4.1 units of forwarders per one timber enterprise, 9 assortment trucks and about 13 units of load-handling equipment. "We have already reached the optimal number of assortment of log trucks and loading-transport equipment; it only needs to be maintained and upgraded. There is no sense to increase it, because the production objectives of the industry are successfully met with the current amount," he concluded.



During the meeting we also considered the issue of forestry machinery efficiency at the local level.



