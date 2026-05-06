Remaining Lithuanian Trucks to Leave Belarus in May

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c759a559-0749-4193-a4b6-0600ec462f87/conversions/df645274-d0cf-4fe0-b156-10d518453f76-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c759a559-0749-4193-a4b6-0600ec462f87/conversions/df645274-d0cf-4fe0-b156-10d518453f76-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c759a559-0749-4193-a4b6-0600ec462f87/conversions/df645274-d0cf-4fe0-b156-10d518453f76-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c759a559-0749-4193-a4b6-0600ec462f87/conversions/df645274-d0cf-4fe0-b156-10d518453f76-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The State Customs Committee of Belarus predicts that the remaining Lithuanian trucks will leave the country in May. Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, told reporters about the status of the exit of Lithuanian-registered trucks from Belarus.

According to him, nearly 1,700 Lithuanian vehicles have already left Belarus, with just over 200 remaining (approximately 12% of the initial number).