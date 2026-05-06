3.78 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.33 BYN
Remaining Lithuanian Trucks to Leave Belarus in May
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The State Customs Committee of Belarus predicts that the remaining Lithuanian trucks will leave the country in May. Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, told reporters about the status of the exit of Lithuanian-registered trucks from Belarus.
According to him, nearly 1,700 Lithuanian vehicles have already left Belarus, with just over 200 remaining (approximately 12% of the initial number).
Work is proceeding smoothly. The State Customs Committee predicts that this process will be completed in May. "Whoever wants to leave, those vehicles will leave Belarus," the Chairman said.