Rene Fasel wants to host 2021 World Hockey Championship in Minsk

The International Ice Hockey Federation should not be held hostage to political games. This was stated by the President of the Organization, Rene Fazel, when answering a question about the holding of the World Hockey Championship in Minsk and Riga next year. Earlier, various European public organizations called on the International Ice Hockey Federation to postpone the forum, but Fazel noted that the tournament would be unlikely to be moved from Minsk. The World Championship is to be held from May 21 to June 6, 2021.



"We are planning to go to Belarus to communicate with people there. We wanted to go there this week, but the virus did not allow us to do this. We are watching the situation closely. Our goal is to hold a tournament in Belarus, we want to do it for the fans who deserve it, and we should not allow ourselves to be under the pressure of politics and we do not want to be hostages of political games. The safety and health of tournament participants and spectators is our priority, and we have a fairly transparent discussion with local authorities."