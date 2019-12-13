EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Presidential pool reporters prepare film about their profession

The film will be aired in this television season and will reveal all the secrets behind the negotiations processes, working and foreign trips of the Head of the State. Journalists will tell about the brightest moments and answer questions that they had not been asked before.

