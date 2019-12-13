3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusians to say decisive word at referendum on February 27
Deputies have analyzed about 5 thousand proposals of citizens to update the Constitution. This was stated today by Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreychenko at the opening of an extraordinary session. The text of changes to the Basic Law includes the proposals of citizens. Parliamentarians held daily meetings with groups and participated in dialogue platforms. But this is not the end of the large-scale discussion. On February 27, the Belarusians will have the decisive word at referendum
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All