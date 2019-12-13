PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusians to say decisive word at referendum on February 27

Deputies have analyzed about 5 thousand proposals of citizens to update the Constitution. This was stated today by Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreychenko at the opening of an extraordinary session. The text of changes to the Basic Law includes the proposals of citizens. Parliamentarians held daily meetings with groups and participated in dialogue platforms. But this is not the end of the large-scale discussion. On February 27, the Belarusians will have the decisive word at referendum

