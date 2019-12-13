PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
National action "Our Children" unites partial people from all corners of Belarus - we tell you about those who this time again believed in a miracle

The period of Christmas and New Year holidays - a time of miracles, pleasant surprises and magic. Charity campaign "Our Children" continues to unite Belarusians. The Republican Marathon of Good Deeds started more than 20 years ago on the initiative of President Alexander Lukashenko and has become a winter tradition in our country.

RNPC of Traumatology and Orthopedics knows firsthand about faith in humanity and victory of good over evil. Here young patients from all regions of Belarus are literally put on their feet.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

“There is no better fairy tale than to be healthy. Especially for children who live with disabilities from an early age. Here we have seen real miracles and magic, which was created not by some fairy-tale characters, but by the hands and souls of our doctors.”

