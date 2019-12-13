3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
National action "Our Children" unites partial people from all corners of Belarus - we tell you about those who this time again believed in a miracle
The period of Christmas and New Year holidays - a time of miracles, pleasant surprises and magic. Charity campaign "Our Children" continues to unite Belarusians. The Republican Marathon of Good Deeds started more than 20 years ago on the initiative of President Alexander Lukashenko and has become a winter tradition in our country.
RNPC of Traumatology and Orthopedics knows firsthand about faith in humanity and victory of good over evil. Here young patients from all regions of Belarus are literally put on their feet.
Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:
“There is no better fairy tale than to be healthy. Especially for children who live with disabilities from an early age. Here we have seen real miracles and magic, which was created not by some fairy-tale characters, but by the hands and souls of our doctors.”
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All