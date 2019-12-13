Nationwide campaign "Restoring the sacred places of Belarus" underway

Almost 70 churches in Grodno Region will be restored as part of the charity action "Restoring the sacred places of Belarus”. Volunteers of youth squads are already working on the sites in almost all districts. For example, the landscaping of the territory of the church in Zaritsa has begun. Its construction began in 2008 and is now in its final stage.



Children join spiritual and moral values through their participation in such work. It is very interesting that upon completion of their work, children communicate with priests, discuss vital issues. And this is how we basically educate our younger generation.



The charity action "Restoring sacred places of Belarus" has been held for 9 years already.



