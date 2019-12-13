Republican rally "Symbol of Unity" starts in Khoiniki

The Republican rally "Symbol of Unity" travels around the country. On the eve of t it moved to the Gomel Region. The patriots visited agro-town Polesye, Ozarichi, Zhitkovichi, Narovlya, Mozyr, held a moment of silence and laid fresh flowers in honor of those who died for the freedom and independence of our country And everywhere local residents give the participants of the rally a bag of grain of the new harvest, their contribution to the common loaf.

Anna Haruta, deputy chairman of the Patriots of Belarus NGO, organizer of the Symbol of Unity motor rally: “On the Day of National Unity, I wanted to unite people from all over the country, see the country, show how beautiful and big it is. We got such a boost of energy, we have traveled 4 thousand kilometers, there is no fatigue, because we are so supported throughout the country."